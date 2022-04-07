Sandra Louise Grissom

March 19, 1939 - April 5, 2022

SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania — Sandra "Sandy" Louise Grissom, age 83, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at their residence in Shippensburg. She was born March 19, 1939, in Charleston, IL, as the daughter of the late Leland Wendall and Frances I. (Ingram) Kelly.

Sandra graduated in the Class of 1957, from Charleston Senior High School in Illinois. She worked in quality at the General Electric Company. In her spare time, Sandy enjoyed gardening, reading, cross puzzles, planting flowers in her garden and most of all, spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly J. Waters of Shippensburg, PA; three grandchildren: Amberlee (Spurling) Robinson, Ashley (Spurling) Myers and Samer Qattoum; and four great-grandchildren: Kloey Robinson, Coralee Robinson, Amayalee Myers and Jaxson Myers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Dale Grissom; son, Michael Lee Grissom; and several other family members.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held in Illinois at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in Illinois.

Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.