Sandra R. Friese

STEWARDSON — Sandra Rose Friese, 80, of Stewardson, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, with her family by her side, in Heartland Senior Living, Neoga, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewardson, IL, with Pastor David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Monday in the church. Burial will be at a later date in Stewardson Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Sandra was born on June 17, 1941, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Paul Leland and Agnes Genevieve (Storm) Thomas. She graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the Class of 1959 and then attended cosmetology school in Decatur. She married Kenneth Olen Friese on March 1, 1962, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2013.

Sandra was a beautician and owned and operated "Sandra's Beauty Salon" in Stewardson for many years. She later worked as an administrative professional at Wente Meats, the office of Dr. Peter Kollinger, Home Interior and Gifts, Yellow Book Directories, and American Family Insurance all in the Effingham area.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, Wilbur Braughton American Legion Auxiliary where she served as 19th District President in 1972, Red Hat Society, and C.O.W.S. Sandra also volunteered with the Stewardson Historical Museum, Stewardson Little Lending Libraries, and Illini Girls State. Sandra volunteered at Stew-Stras CUSD 5A as a Librarian and served as past president of Shelby County Home Extension. Sandra was also the Stewardson Cemetery Sexton for many years.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Dorene Sparks of St. Louis, MO; son, Scott Friese of Stewardson, IL; sister, Brenda Goett of Springfield, IL; brother, Everett Lee (Joan) Thomas of Springfield, TN; granddaughters: Kelley Sparks of Nashville, TN, Brittaney Friese of Orlando, FL, Macy Friese of Stewardson, IL, Erin Friese and special friend Tiarra of Champaign, IL; and grandson, Thomas Friese of Peoria, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 51-years, Kenneth.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Senior Living for the love and care they provided Sandra.

