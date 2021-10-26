MATTOON — Sandra (Sandy) Sue Steury, 81, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:48 a.m. on October 24, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
A funeral service honoring her life will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 620 South 26th Street, Mattoon, IL, with Reverend Rachel Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.comitchelljerdanfuneralhome to view a full obituary.
