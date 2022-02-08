Sara J. McNabb

ASHMORE — Sara J. (Ruster-Stilabower) McNabb, 76, of Ashmore, IL, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.
Sara was born February 28, 1945, in Mattoon, the daughter of Harold and Joanna Ruster. She was a small business owner, bookkeeper, and trucking dispatcher.
She is survived by her husband, Roy McNabb of Ashmore; daughter, Dianna (John) Cody of Mattoon; son, Keven Stilabower of Cisne; daughter-in-law, Starr (Rick) Grubaugh of Charleston; stepson, Jerry (Vicky) Brookins of Charleston; stepdaughter, Tammy (Brad) Tammen of Gallatin, TN; brother, H. Stephen (Nancy) Ruster; sister-in-law, Paula Thompson; her precious sweet-peas and sugar-bears that she loved a bushel and a peck (grandchildren): William Hickey III, Joanna Carver, Savannah Grubaugh, Steven Grubaugh, Tevin Brookins, Tamar Brookins, Finn Patterson, McKaylynn Brookins, Arnetta Stilabower, Addi Tammen, Camden Tammen and Layla Tammen; along with many nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and compassion. Her passing has left a huge hole in so many hearts. She treasured time with her family more than anything. She was always the one you could hear in the stands. She was her family's biggest cheerleader. You could always find her mowing or helping someone. She welcomed all with parties, bonfires, or to just sit and have a cup of coffee. She was Nana to all who walked through her doors. You never left her house without a full belly and a hug. She was never against hard work and would jump right in and help anybody with anything. She was known for her chocolate-chip cookies and her ability to decorate and turn a house into a home.
The family is planning a service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, to celebrate her life, at a location to be announced here later. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Sara's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
