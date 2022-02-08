Sara J. McNabb

She leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and compassion. Her passing has left a huge hole in so many hearts. She treasured time with her family more than anything. She was always the one you could hear in the stands. She was her family's biggest cheerleader. You could always find her mowing or helping someone. She welcomed all with parties, bonfires, or to just sit and have a cup of coffee. She was Nana to all who walked through her doors. You never left her house without a full belly and a hug. She was never against hard work and would jump right in and help anybody with anything. She was known for her chocolate-chip cookies and her ability to decorate and turn a house into a home.