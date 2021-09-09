WAUKESHA, WI — A Memorial Service, celebrating the life of Scott A. McMurray, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Charleston Bible Church, 2605 University Drive in Charleston. Scott passed away on August 20, 2021, in Waukesha, WI. Following the service, Scott will be inurned at Janesville Cemetery, alongside his wife Debbie (Lake) McMurray, who preceded him in death in 2006. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Charleston Bible Church. Memorial donations and condolences may be sent to Katie Gross at 304 27th Drive, NW, Austin, Minnesota 55912.