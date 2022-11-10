March 16, 1963 - Nov. 2, 2022

Scott Douglas Krueger passed away on November 2, 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Julie Dean Krueger, and three children: Colin, Grant and Andrew. Also lovingly remembering Scott are his parents, Jerry and Phyllis Krueger; his sister, Julie Fritcher (husband Bill); his aunt, Marian Lindley; cousins: Kim Varner (husband Dave), Kris Lindley (wife Anne) and Jeanine Hinshaw (husband Randy); and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Scott was a remarkable man, husband, father, son, cousin and friend who had an incredible gift for inspiring people to envision their full potential. He was a profoundly insightful man, offering perspectives on people and events that motivated others to think more deeply or differently about their own perspectives.

He was comfortable with life's complexity, with living in the gray, and he took great pleasure in navigating its ambiguity and helping others do the same.

He loved his family with his whole being, giving each child the gift of unwavering love, support, and encouragement to discover and pursue their own unique passions. He loved his wife with a depth and fervor only soulmates understand. Together they believed life to be an adventure, sharing 36 beautiful years of marriage.

He cherished the idyllic childhood that he shared with his close-knit family in Central Illinois. A fervent anglophile to his core, he considered London and the English countryside a second home.

Scott's interests were vast: the arts, architecture, education, human rights, politics, music, fashion, gardening, travel, and food (just to name a few). At his center, his guiding light was love: love for family and friends, love for God and community, love and hope for a better world.