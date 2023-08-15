TOLEDO — Scott Louis Claybaugh, 66, of Toledo, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away at 9:20 PM Thursday, August 10, 2023, in his residence surrounded by family.
Memorials are suggested to the family or Neoga Presbyterian Church, C/O Diana Claybaugh 1376 CR 975 N Toledo, IL, 62468.
As per Scott's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Memorial Service will be held Friday August 18, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Friday August 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM until service time also in the funeral home. .
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
