Funerals pending for April 13
McKINZIE, Wanda Marie Reed, 84, Mattoon, formerly of Casey, died Thursday (April 8, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

RINCKER, Irl Daryl, 62, Shelbyville, died Sunday (April 11, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

RUFF, Glenn Arnold, 82, Shelbyville, died Saturday (April 10, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

