 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for April 15
0 entries

Funerals pending for April 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KROHE, Dawn Chalfant, 60, White Hall, formerly of Vandalia, died Wednesday (April 14, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

PARTLOW, Donna Jean Perisho, 78, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, formerly of Casey, died April 3, 2021. Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

PEARCY, Thomas Michael, 62, Charleston, died Tuesday (April 13, 2021). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News