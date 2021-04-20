 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 21
ERICKSON, Richard Edward "Dick", 87, Martinsville, died Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

JENKINS, Kenneth L., 79, Mattoon, died Monday (April 19, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

UPCHURCH, Vincent, 30, Mattoon, died Monday (April 19, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

