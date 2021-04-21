 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 22
DRAKE,  Larry L., 83, Charleston, died Tuesday (April 20, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

RICHIE, Wilma, 84, Charleston, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

WHITTON, Brenda Kay Boyd, 63, Casey, died Tuesday (April 20, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home,  Casey.

