Funerals pending for April 23
McCAIN, Linda Lou, 72, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SANDERS, Patricia M., 69, Mattoon, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

