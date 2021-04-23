 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for April 24
0 entries

Funerals pending for April 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CUNNINGHAM, Deborah A., 65, Mattoon, died Thursday (April 22, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

MONTAGUE, Pamela Jo, 64, Mattoon, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News