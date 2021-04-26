 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 27
Funerals pending for April 27

CUMMINS, Kory Jason, 49, Casey, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey. 

SMITH, Timothy Rea, 59, Saint Peter, died Friday (April 23, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

