Funerals pending for April 29
Funerals pending for April 29

BUNCH, Mary E., 62, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

EDWARDS, David Keith, 82, Westfield, died Monday (April 26, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

MEEK, William “Bill,” Sr., 81, Cowden, died Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home,  Cowden.

