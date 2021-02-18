 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

MACARI, Marjorie Jane, 85, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

