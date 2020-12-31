 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Jan. 1, 2021
CAIN, Robert L., 91, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HALEY, Ethel, 100, Crystal Lake, formerly of Windsor, died Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

NOLTE, Kenneth, 96, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

