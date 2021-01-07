 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Jan. 8, 2021
CROSS, Richard Allen, 61, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Jan. 5, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

McSCHOOLER, Norma, 85, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Jan. 6, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

