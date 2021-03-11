 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday, March 12, 2021
SLATER, Freda M., 98, Terre Haute, Indiana, formerly of Marshall and Martinsville, died Wednesday (March 10, 2021). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

