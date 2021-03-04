 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday, March 5, 2021
MATHIS, Geraldine Ann, 80, Albion, died Thursday (March 4, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

WININGS, James A., 62, Springfield, died Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

