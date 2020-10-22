 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Oct. 23, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday Oct. 23, 2020

ATKINS, Betty Lanelle, 85, Martinsville, died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

KRAMER, Louise, 96, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MOTT, Edna, 89, Charleston, died Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

