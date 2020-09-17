 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Sept. 18, 2020
CREASY, William Dennis, 64, Osage Beach, Missouri, died Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

DISHON, Minor Earl, 79, Neoga, formerly of Stonington, died Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley, Taylorville.

