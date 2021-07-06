 Skip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 7

DODSON, Robert G., 82, Mattoon, died Monday (July 5, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

GINGREY, Helen P., 76, Shelbyville, died Monday (July 5, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

GRIFFIN, Annabelle E., 102, Sullivan, formerly of Windsor, died Sunday (July 4, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

