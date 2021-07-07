 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CROWDER, Joel R., 62, Mattoon, died Wednesday (July 7, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home. Mattoon.

STROHL, Anthony J., 68, Mattoon, died Wednesday (July 7, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home. Mattoon.

THOMPSON, James L., 84, Mattoon, died Wednesday (July 7, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home. Mattoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News