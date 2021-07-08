 Skip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 9

GOLDSTEIN, Tamera Kay (nee Larkin), 66, Clearwater, Florida, died Thursday (July 1, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

HENNA, Richard, 73, Mattoon, died Wednesday (July 7, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

OLLER, Johnny Ray, 71, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (July 6, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

