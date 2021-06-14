 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 15

BALES, Susan, 84, Mattoon, died Sunday (June 13, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SWINFORD, Theron, 73, Mattoon, died Monday (June 14, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

 

