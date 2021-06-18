 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 19

HEINZ, Lorraine J. “Jean,” 76, Windsor, formerly of Findlay, died Thursday (June 17, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LAWRENCE, Robert M., 94, Mattoon, died Thursday (June 17, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

STROWMATT, Clifford J. “Five Toze,” 65, Mattoon, died Thursday (June 17, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

