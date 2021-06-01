 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 2
BOYD, Vicki Lynn, 61, Casey, died Sunday (May 30, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

VONDERHEIDE, Wayne A., 89, Stewardson, died Saturday (May 29, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

