Funerals pending for June 23

KENDALL, Rosemary Ilean (Stull), 90, Cottonwood, Arizona, died Tuesday (June 15, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

RHODES, Michael, 39, Beecher City, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

SCOTT, Clara Elizabeth, 89, Casey, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Union Hospital, Terre Haute, Indiana.

