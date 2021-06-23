 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 24

DIAL, Thomas E., 61, Windsor, died Wednesday (June 23, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

FOLLOWELL, Helen L., 81, Effingham, formerly of Stewardson, died Tuesday (June 22, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

RINEHART, Carolyn L., 95, Mattoon, died Wednesday (June 23, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

