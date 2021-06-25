 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
pending

Funerals pending for June 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVIS, Delilah Ann “DeAnn,” 63, Charleston, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News