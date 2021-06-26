 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 27

GORDON, Joshua D., 40, Shelbyville, died Friday (June 25, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SCHULTZ, Lucus B., 37, Strasburg, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

STODDARD, Mary G., 91, Shelbyville, died Friday (June 25, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

