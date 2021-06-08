 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLD, Betty I., 88, died Monday (June 7, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

POTTER, Thomas Wesley, 62, Charleston, died Saturday (June 5, 2021). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.  

SHEPHERD, Gary L., 56, Charleston, died Monday (June 7, 2021). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.  

TINGLEY, Howard L., 85, Mattoon, died Sunday (June 6, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

TIPSWORD, Madonna, 97, Beecher City, died Tuesday (June 8, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News