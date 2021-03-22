 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for March 23
Funerals pending for March 23

HORTENSTINE, Jacob S., 92, Gays, died Friday (March 19, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

McCOY, John R., 68, Mattoon, died Friday (March 19, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SELSTAD, Lena Ann Keebler, 83, Shelbyville, died Sunday (March 21, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

STORM, Neil L., 71, Lakewood, died Friday (March 19, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

STORTZUM, Delbert Wayne “Del,” 89, Mattoon, formerly of Shelbyville, died Saturday (March 20, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

