 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for March 25
0 entries

Funerals pending for March 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARPENTER, Sandra Sue, 77, Mattoon, died Monday (March 22, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

REDFERN, Cleo, 93, Mattoon, died Wednesday (March 24, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News