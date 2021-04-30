 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 1
FRENCH, Mildred Janet, 103, Mattoon, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

LOVINS, Kenneth "Lee," 83, Windsor, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

MORGAN, James Pierce, 87, Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Casey, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey. 

