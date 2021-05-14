 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 15
Funerals pending for May 15

CARTER, Gladine Jane, 86, Mattoon, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

IRBY, Frederick A. “Fred,” 71, Casey, died Wednesday (May 12, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

