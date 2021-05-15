 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 16
Funerals pending for May 16

COOK, Delbert Eugene, 64, Charleston, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

DRONE, Betty Ann, 63, Clinton, died Thursday (May 13, 2021).Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

McELROY, Imogene, 93, Mount Zion, Saturday (May 15, 202).Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

