Funerals pending for May 18
COOK, Delbert Eugene, 64, Charleston, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

DRONE, Betty Ann, 63, Clinton, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HEIDLEBAUGH, Sandra, 79, Mattoon, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

McELROY, Imogene, 93, Mount Zion, died Saturday (May 15, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

RINEY, Darlene G., 77, Mattoon, died Sunday (May 16, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

