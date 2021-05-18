 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 19
LITTLE, William C., 78, Neoga, died Sunday (May 16, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

SMITH, Martha "Rosemary", 83, Casey, died Monday (May 17, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

VAUGHN, Thomas A., 76, Mattoon, died Sunday (May 16, 2021). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

