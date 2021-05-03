 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 4
Funerals pending for May 4

BEESON, Barbara Aileen, 89, Casey, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

BLAKER, Rhea Mae Inman, 99, Casey, died Saturday (May 1, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

CURRY, Barbara J., 87, Mattoon, died Monday (May 3, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

FINKE, Clinton Andrew "Andy" Jr., 51, Beecher City, died Sunday (May 2, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City. 

MURPHY, Guy A., 51, Marshall, formerly of Charleston, died Saturday (May 1, 2021). Pearce Funeral Services, Marshall.

STREET, John F., 80, Shelbyville, died Sunday (May 2, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

