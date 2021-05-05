 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 6
Funerals pending for May 6

DAVIDSON, Patsy Joan, 88, Mattoon, died Tuesday (May 4, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

TAYS, Harold L., 81, Mattoon, died Wednesday (May 5, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

