Funerals pending for Monday Aug. 10, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday Aug. 10, 2020

AMES, John R., 77, Lerna, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

ISENOGLE, Ruth, 83, Mattoon, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MANNING, Opal, 83, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MONSON, Roy C., 75, Mattoon, died Friday (Aug. 7, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SCHNELL, Norma, 80, Mattoon, died Friday (Aug. 7, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SCHROEDER, Yvonne, 94, Mattoon, died Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SHEPHERD, Maurice, 86, Charleston, died Friday (Aug. 7, 2020). Adams Funeral Home.

WEBER, Robert, 93, Ashmore, died Saturday (Aug 8, 2020). Adams Funeral Home, Charleston.

WILLIAMS, Robert, 88, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Homes.

