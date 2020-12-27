 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Dec. 28, 2020
CAMIC, Clinton A., 97, Windsor, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

CARMAN, Teri L., 58, Mattoon, died Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

CODY, Floyd E., 92, Tower Hill, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ELBERT, Ann, 87, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ELLIOTT, Norma G., 86, Mattoon, died Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

FULLER, Hazel L., 92, Gibson City, formerly of Mahomet, died Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

KLEIN, Sofia C., 92, Toledo, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

RAWLINGS, Jaclyn, 80, Mattoon, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

