Funerals pending for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday Sept. 26, 2020

HERTEL, Arlet Jane, 78, Mattoon, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HILTEBEITEL, John T., 54, Ava, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SIFORD, Jeanne Louise, 88, Mattoon, died Monday (Sept. 21, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

