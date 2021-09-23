Funerals pending for Sept. 24

DELGADO, Juanita R., 64, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.
McCAMMON, Beverly I., 69, Casey, formerly of Westfield, died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.
