Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sept. 24

DELGADO, Juanita R., 64, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

McCAMMON, Beverly I., 69, Casey, formerly of Westfield, died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

