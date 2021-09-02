 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Sept. 3

CREAMER, Norma I., 95, Oreana, died Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

GORDON, Richard Charles, 91, Beecher City, died Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

HARDIN, Debra, 50, Windsor, died Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

HARMON, Billie R., 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HILLIGOSS, Garold G., 90, Cerro Gordo, died Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

TABAKA, Jacqueline, 72, Ivesdale, died Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement

THEVENOT, Ray Eldon Jr., 71, Decatur, died (Sept. 1, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

