Funerals pending for Sunday Dec. 27, 2020
HICKENBOTTOM, Berndina M., 93, Charleston, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. 

KNAUS, Lynn Ann, 66, O’Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Arcola, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.

