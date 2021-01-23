 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Sunday Jan. 24, 2021
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Sunday Jan. 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELTON, Gloria J., 76, Windsor, died Friday (Jan. 22, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

LEWIS, John Herschel, 99, Sherman, formerly of Springfield, and Naples, Florida, died Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, Westfield.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News