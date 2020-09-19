 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Sunday Sept 20, 2020
BLACK, Challys J., 91, Monticello, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

KELLER, Terry Jo, 53, Effingham, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

